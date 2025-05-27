Women’s College World Series Preview: Road to Oklahoma City Ends Here
What started with 64 teams is down to its final eight. The Women’s College World Series (WCWS) is set and the double-elimination tournament kicks off on Thursday, May 26, in Oklahoma City with the possibility of stretching to June 6.
Featuring teams like the four-time reigning champions Oklahoma Sooners, 2024 runners-up in the Texas Longhorns, returners Florida, UCLA, and Oregon, and first-time appearance makers, Ole Miss and Texas Tech, there will be no shortage of action.
Game 1: Florida vs. Texas, noon ET, ESPN
For the third time in four years, the Texas Longhorns will play in OKC and are seeking revenge for their loss in the championship last year to Oklahoma. The Longhorns advanced to the World Series after beating Clemson in three games during the Super Regionals, but each game was too close for comfort. After dropping game one due to sloppy defense, silent bats, and star pitcher Tegan Kavan struggling in the circle, they adjusted well in game two. However, they just scraped by in game three, with Clemson surging back in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the game within one run.
Florida is back in the World Series for the second straight year and finds itself holding similar revenge as Texas does. After ending Oklahoma’s 20-game win streak in the opening round of the WCWS last year, they came close to advancing in extra innings, but couldn’t pull through.
Led by sophomore ace Keagan Rothrock, Florida advanced to the World Series this year after taking down Georgia in three games. She surrendered just four earned runs and struck out 12 batters across 15 innings over the Super Regionals weekend.
The Longhorns and Gators faced each other in March, with Texas managing to outscore Florida 21-12 across the three-game series.
Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Looking for its fifth national title in a row, the Sooners have gone undefeated in Regionals and Super Regionals, outscoring opponents by a combined 47-5. They didn’t let Alabma score once in Super Regionals until game two when Kiersen Deal gave up two home runs, but they quickly headed to run-rule territory with a home run by Ella Parker.
But will the Vols who are back for the second time in three years give the Sooners trouble? With Karlyn Pickens in the circle against Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl, Tennessee advanced to the World Series in three games. The Vols dropped the first game after falling behind due to defensive mistakes but were able to get the bats through Jordy Bahl in the pitcher’s duel weekend.
This series between the Sooners and Vols may bring another pitcher’s duel between Sam Landy and Pickens. The Vols beat Oklahoma twice in March in a three-game series, with Pickens logging 12 strikeouts and 10 hits over 12 innings, while Sage Mardjetko had four strikeouts and six hits over 5 innings.
Game 3: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
With Ole Miss and Texas Tech making their first-ever World Series appearances, it’s tough that one of these teams will have an early exit.
The Red Raiders swept Florida State in two games using the same formula in both wins. Early first-inning runs and dominant pitching from NiJaree Canady held down the Seminoles to make history. Since transferring into the Red Raider program this season from Stanford, she has been lights out all season both at the plate and in the circle. She is second in the country with a 0.92 ERA and is hitting 3.22 with 29 hits. There's no doubt that she will do whatever it takes to continue leading her team to historic success.
After high-scoring won game one, the Rebels didn’t come through with any runs in the second game. But in a decisive game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional that was a back-and-forth run affair, Lexie Brady capped off the night with a solo home run. Aliyah Binford held down the Arkansas offense going five innings with four strikeouts and retired 14 straight batters at one point.
Game 4: Oregon vs. UCLA, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
For the first time in over a decade, the Big 10 has two teams headed to the World Series. Previously members of the Pac-12, UCLA is making its second straight appearance while Oregon is making its first since 2018.
While sweeping Liberty in two games of the Eugene Super Regional, game one was a nail-biter in extra innings, but the offense showed up in game two, putting up 14 hits, 13 RBIs, and two home runs. Led by Lyndsey Grein in the circle and Dezianna Patmon at the plate, the Ducks have built a dominant team under head coach Melissa Lombardi.
As for UCLA, they head to the World Series after just getting by South Carolina. The Gamecocks came out swinging in game one to take a 9-2 victory. Needing just one more out in game two to head to the World Series, Jordan Woolery saved the season for the Bruins with a two-run walk-off homer. The Bruins brought the bats to game three while Taylor Tinsley and Kaitlyn Terry worked together in the circle to hold off South Carolina from scoring.
Both Oregon and UCLA met in April with the Ducks winning two of the three games.