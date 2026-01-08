Texas Softball Coach Mike White Addresses Sophia Bordi Eligibility Status

Sophia Bordi hasn't had the easiest freshman season as a collegiate athlete, and it might not get any better after Texas head coach Mike White provided an update regarding her eligibility status.

Because the former Oklahoma Sooner joined the Red River rival in December, NCAA rules prevent her from being eligible immediately.

However, that could change.

“She's kind of like an unknown at this point, but we plan on having her for sure next year in the program,” White told Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman. “This year, she'll more than likely redshirt (but) that's to be seen yet. We'll see what we're going to do there. But if she joins the team, great. If she's not able to play, that's fine, too.”

Bordi enrolled early at Oklahoma after graduating from high school early, reclassifying to the 2025 class despite being the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026. She was two Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey but did not throw a single pitch for the Sooners.

Instead, Bordi left the program before the end of the season due to personal reasons and went home to New Jersey to deal with them.

Bordi decided to enter the transfer portal in early December and announced it on social media in a post that has since been deleted.

“After much thought and discussion, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bordi wrote in a previous post on X that has since been deleted. “I want to say thank you to the people close to me in Oklahoma, and the Sooner fans who have continued to support me and show me love throughout my journey thus far. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the time I’ve spent at OU.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Bordi added. “Sometimes things have to change in order to try and find that little kid in yourself who’s yearned for as long as you can remember, to be living in the blessings that you’re currently in. To find that spark again."

This is the Sophia that fought back from the brink, chasing her dreams. I am YOUR BIGGEST SUPPORTER.Keep pushing, let that light shine. PSA for those that don’t understand: things always aren’t as they seem. Some things, you’ll never know the truth about and that is ok.🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/kysq4qIyJG — Danielle Strader Bordi (@DanielleBordi31) December 17, 2025

Bordi quickly removed the post after several angry OU fans bombarded her. She made another post days later addressing "racist harassment." That post has also been deleted.

"I don't need to make a post about this, and I shouldn't have to feel as if I do," Bordi writes. "I've received all types of messages from racist remarks to wishing ill on my life and well-being. I want to be very clear, I don't owe anyone an explanation to any choice I make with my life. You don't know me or what I have gone through.

"Nobody knows my story. Whoever thinks they do is wrong.

My decision to enter the transfer portal has little to do with that and was mainly dictated by my experiences at my previous school. It's not just about softball. There's an unfortunate reason I decided it was time for me to move on, and that's not something anyone knows, or needs to know."

Regardless of whether Bordi suits up this spring for the Longhorns or not, she will be part of a team trying to defend the program's first national title.

Texas opens the season Feb. 6 against Nebraska at the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio.

