Former Oklahoma Softball Player Addresses Racist Harassment After Transfer to Texas

Sophia Bordi hasn't had the ideal start to her collegiate softball career, and after announcing her transfer to Texas on Tuesday, things have only gotten worse.

Bordi, who spent her freshman year of college at Oklahoma, posted a note on social media Thursday afternoon addressing racist harassment that has been directed at her since announcing her intent to transfer to OU's biggest rival.

"I don't need to make a post about this, and I shouldn't have to feel as if I do," Bordi writes. "I've received all types of messages from racist remarks to wishing ill on my life and wellbeing. I want to be very clear, I don't owe anyone an explanation to any choice I make with my life. You don't know me or what I have gone through.

"Nobody knows my story. Whoever thinks they do is wrong.

My decision to enter the transfer portal has little to do with that and was mainly dictated by my experiences at my previoius school. It's not just about softball. There's an unfortunate reason I decided it was time for me to move on and that's not something anyone knows, or needs to know."

Bordi, a New Jersey native, reclassified to the class of 2025 and joined the Sooners a year earlier than anticipated, graudating from high school early to make it happen.

The right-handed pitcher didn't appear in a single contest for OU and left Norman for what head Patty Gasso said was a personal situation.

On Friday, Bordi announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal.

“After much thought and discussion, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bordi wrote in a previous post on X that has since been deleted. “I want to say thank you to the people close to me in Oklahoma, and the Sooner fans who have continued to support me and show me love throughout my journey thus far. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the time I’ve spent at OU.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Bordi added. “Sometimes things have to change in order to try and find that little kid in yourself who’s yearned for as long as you can remember, to be living in the blessings that you’re currently in. To find that spark again."

Bordi's decision to transfer to Texas gives her an opportunity to compete for the same university as her mother, Danielle Strader Bordi. Strader Bordi was a swimmer with the Longhorns and was a 13-time NCAA All-American and a Big 12 champion in the 100 fly as a senior in 1997.

The Longhorns are coming off the program's first national title and will host Oklahoma in a three-game series April 10-12.

Bordi will have to sit out this season, according to Softball America's Brady Vernon, because she is a winter window transfer.

