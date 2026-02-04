Texas Softball Coach Receives Promotion Ahead of Opening Day

After a historic national championship, one of Texas softball’s assistant coaches has received a well-deserved promotion prior to the start of the 2026 softball season.

Mike White announced on Tuesday that Kristen Zaleski will take the title of Associate Head Coach. Zaleski is in her fourth year with the program and has quickly become a key piece in the team’s recent success.

"Coach Zaleski's promotion to Associate Head Coach is richly deserved," White said in the press release. "She has been instrumental to our success – leading our outfielders, serving as first base coach on game day, and elevating our hitters with her approach. Her standards, teaching acumen, and ability to connect with our student-athletes has raised our program's ceiling year-after-year. Texas Softball is better because of Coach Zaleski, and I'm thrilled to keep building with her in this expanded role. Hook 'Em."

Not only was Zaleski instrumental in helping the program gain its first-ever national title in 2025, but she was vital in assisting the rest of the Texas coaching staff in being honored as the NFCA Coaching Staff of the Year.

Under her guidance, the Longhorns led the league with 630 base hits, finished second with 460 RBIs, and third with a .352 batting average and 486 runs scored. They also ranked inside the top-15 in win/loss percentage (5th / .824), doubles (9th / 99), home runs (9th / 94), slugging (10th / .583), and scoring (14th / 7.15).

The Longhorns also landed three star players on the NFCA All-American First Team, including ace Teagan Kavan, slugger Reese Atwood, and third baseman Mia Scott. These three selections were the most by a single Longhorn squad since 2013.

Primarily working with outfielders, Zaleski mentored several All-SEC selections in their first year in the conference, including Kayden Henry and Ashton Maloney. Zaleski is credited with transforming Henry into the excellent defender and slugger she is today. As a freshman, Zaleski moved Henry to center field, where she became a defensive threat and is now an NFCA All-Central First Team honoree.

In her first season with the team in 2023, Zaleski worked alongside Steve Singleton to guide the Texas offense to a team batting average of .325 to go alongside 52 home runs, 326 runs batted in, and 797 total bases.

Prior to Texas, Zaleski saw stints at Oklahoma (volunteer assistant), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (head coach) and Temple College (head coach).

The Longhorns open their season on Friday against Nebraska.

