Why Texas Softball’s Transfer Class Ranks No.12
After winning its first National Championship, Texas made three major moves in the transfer portal, landing No.12 on Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Though Texas returns nearly its entire stunning lineup from the 2025 Women’s College World Series, aside from star third baseman Mia Scott and first baseman Joley Mitchell, Mike White’s picks in the transfer portal add even more depth to the roster.
Here’s a deep dive into the players who are joining Austin and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferring In:
- Kaiah Altmeyer (Arizona)
- Brenlee Gonzales (Texas Tech)
- Taylor Anderson (OSU)
Kaiah Altmeyer
Though Altmeyer is skilled in any position in the outfield, she became Arizona’s starting right fielder halfway through her sophomore season. Across her three years with the Wildcats, she started 173 games, 74 in right field, 18 in left field, 13 in center, and eight as a designated player.
She broke out during her sophomore season, hitting .333 with seven doubles, a triple, and five home runs. In 2025, she ranked fifth in program history for doubles (19) in a single season and led the Big 12 conference in doubles, which landed her on the All-Big 12 second team.
Altmeyer will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Brenlee Gonzales
Coming from the 2025 WCWS runner-ups, Gonzalez saw limited action in her debut season. Appearing in 12 games, the southpaw had one start and posted a 2.84 ERA in 12 innings with 12 strikeouts.
She held opponents to just a .245 batting average and gave up only four extra base hits.
During her senior year at Aledo High School, she compiled a 0.81 ERA with 173 strikeouts. The two-way player recorded eight doubles, four home runs, and 21 RBIs. She was twice named to the TGCA Class 5A All-State Team and All-DFW Team and was a two-time District 5-5A MVP.
Gonzales will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Taylor Anderson
The Texas native appeared in 43 games with five starts at OSU as a freshman in 2024. She hit .250 with a .438 slugging percentage and. a 368 on-base percentage in 16 at-bats. Mighty on the base path for the Cowgirls, she was successful on four of her six stolen base attempts.
Before college, Anderson was a three-time all-state honoree at Dripping Springs High School, leading the team to multiple district championships. At the travel level, she played with the Lady Dukes under head coach James Lamar and was named All-Central Texas Offensive Player of the Year.
Though the utility didn’t play in 2025, she will be immediately eligible with three years of eligibility remaining.