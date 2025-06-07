Softball On SI

Texas Softball’s Mia Scott Reveals Gruesome Knee Injury on Social Media

Maren Angus-Coombs

Texas's Mia Scott runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning during the Women's College World Series championship game between Texas Tech and Texas at Devon Park, Friday, June, 6, 2025, in Oklahoma City.
Hours after the Texas Longhorns raised their first national championship trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raider 10-4 in Game 3 of the Women's College World Series Finals at Devon Park, third baseman Mia Scott finally broke her silence regarding her knee injury.

ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe revealed during Game 2 that Scott was playing with a torn ACL but head coach Mike White couldn't confirm it and Scott, who hasn't spoken to the media during her four seasons with the Texas, certainly didn't say anything.

However, in her first post on X (formerly Twitter) since Dec. 11, 2024, Scott posted a photo showing off her right knee and the tape job the athletic training did to stabilize it.

Scott has had a simple message, "only needed 1."

During the final three-game series, Scott was 5-for-8 with two home runs, including a grand slam, five runs batted in, four runs scored and two walks. She dazzled at the hot corner, making plays that would be difficult with two healthy knees.

Scott earned attention from softball fans across the country on social media and respect from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played collegiately at Texas Tech.

Scott might go down in softball history as one of the best to ever play third base. Over the course of four seasons, she only committed 44 errors with just six in 2025.

The senior infielder previously told White that she wasn't interested in playing professional softball but that could change once her knee is repaired and she returns to 100 percent.

