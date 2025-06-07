Softball On SI

Texas Tech Football, Basketball Coaches Attend WCWS Finals at Devon Park

Sarah Person

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders utility Makayla Garcia (3) celebrates with utility Bailey Lindemuth (55) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Texas Longhorns during game two of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

There has been plenty of support for Texas Tech softball throughout their WCWS run, including Patrick Mahomes, who is a former Red Raider Football standout, in the stands for Thursday's Game 2.

On Wednesday, current Texas Tech athletes and coaches are showing their support.

Coaches from both the football and basketball teams were in attendance for Game 3 of the WCWS finals.

Head men's basketball coach Grant McCasland and Head football coach Joey McGuire were seen signing autographs and taking pictures with fans ahead of the anticipated matchup.

Earlier on Friday, the football team sent their well wishes.

"I believe in her," said multiple members of the squad.

Texas Tech softball has a community of people behind them as they look to take home their first-ever WCWS championship in school history.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

