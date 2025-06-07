Texas Tech Football, Basketball Coaches Attend WCWS Finals at Devon Park
There has been plenty of support for Texas Tech softball throughout their WCWS run, including Patrick Mahomes, who is a former Red Raider Football standout, in the stands for Thursday's Game 2.
On Wednesday, current Texas Tech athletes and coaches are showing their support.
Coaches from both the football and basketball teams were in attendance for Game 3 of the WCWS finals.
Head men's basketball coach Grant McCasland and Head football coach Joey McGuire were seen signing autographs and taking pictures with fans ahead of the anticipated matchup.
Earlier on Friday, the football team sent their well wishes.
"I believe in her," said multiple members of the squad.
Texas Tech softball has a community of people behind them as they look to take home their first-ever WCWS championship in school history.