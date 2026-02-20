Texas Tech, UCLA, OU Softball Highlight Day 1 at Mary Nutter

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic kicked off on Thursday in Cathedral City, Calif., and the action has already been intense.

Auburn upset No. 14 Oregon 10-5, but then UCLA turned around and completely dominated the Tigers in a historic 23-1 outing. Texas Tech defeated Fresno State while putting up a strong fight against Team Japan, and Oklahoma walked off Cal State Fullerton in eight innings.

Here are all the outstanding players and moments that highlighted day one of the tournament.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Behind incredible offense, No. 2 Texas Tech took down Fresno State 12-2 in five innings to open the tournament.

Jasmyn Burns went 2-for-3 with two home runs, including a grand slam to finish the game with five RBIs. Mia Williams and Jackie Lis both went 2-for-2, with Williams launching a two-run homer and Lis recording two singles.

Just a victory lap for Jasmyn Burns! 💣 pic.twitter.com/uYMm8x5MoU — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 20, 2026

As for the circle, NiJaree Canady battled the rain to grab her fifth win of the season. She gave up two runs in the first inning, but adjusted to only allow one more hit during the rest of the contest, and put up seven strikeouts.

Admin is in the rain and it’s cold and there’s no Internet so doing the best I can.



We strung some hits together and scored



2-1 Fresno state in the top of the 2nd — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 20, 2026

The Red Raiders went on to face Team Japan in the second game of the day, but lost 1-0. The game doesn’t officially count toward the season, but Kaitlyn Terry had a decent outing, striking out seven.

Japan's lone run was a solo homer on a changeup that was left hanging over the plate.

Terry shuts it down with a strikeout to end the second 👏🔥



⬇️2 | Tech - 0, Team Japan- 0 pic.twitter.com/DzKC6nH9oE — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) February 20, 2026

UCLA Bruins

The No.9 Bruins made more program history in the 23-1 win over Auburn. The offense scored the fourth-most runs in a single game in program history, with the lineup producing 16 hits, nine of which were extra bases, and seven walks.

Additionally, the 18-run third inning tied for second-most in a single frame in NCAA Division I softball history, and is the most by a team since 2021. Fourteen of those runs came with two outs, allowing Megan Grant, Jordan Woolery, and Kaniya Bragg to each step up to the plate three times.

UCLA’s 18 runs in the third inning are tied for 2nd-most in a single frame in @NCAASoftball history! 🤯 https://t.co/cBJqq9PIL8 — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) February 20, 2026

Woolery recorded all three of her hits that inning, collecting six RBIs with two doubles and her fourth career grand slam.

Seven of UCLA's eight wins this season have been run-rule victories, which is just inches away from setting another program record, which was set in 2025 with 28.

Oklahoma Sooners

The No. 4 Sooners just made it past Cal State Fullerton in a tight 6-5 extra-inning duel.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas started the game hot with a double to take a 1-0 lead, but the Titans scored four runs in the third to take the lead. Headed into the fourth, Isabela Emerling was able to tie the game when she ripped her fourth home run in six days.

A pitcher’s duel commenced from there until freshman Allyssa Parker launched the game-tying homer to right field in the top of the seventh. Into the eighth inning, Gabbie Garcia capitalized on a two-out, 3-2 pitch and knocked an RBI off the left field wall to score Tia Milloy and walk off the game.

With a run-rule win over San Diego State later that night, the Sooners extend their win streak to 10.

