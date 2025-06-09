Texas Tops Softball America’s Final Top 25 of 2025
With the Texas Longhorns concluding the 2025 college softball season as national champions, Softball America revealed its final Top 25 poll of the year.
Texas, which was the No. 1 in Softball America’s poll eight of 14 times this season, returns to that top spot after grabbing the Women’s College World Series win. They made an incredible boost to the top after placing sixth in Softball America’s last poll before the conference tournaments began.
All eight teams that made WCWS appearances, along with Clemson and Florida State make up the Top 10, while three unranked teams going into conference play make appearances in the Top 25. Liberty and Georgia return to the poll after their Super Regional runs, while North Florida makes its first-ever appearance in the Softball America poll after storming all the way to the Columbia Regional Final.
Here is what the Top 25 looks like:
- Texas 56-12 (6)
- Texas Tech 54-14 (9)
- Oklahoma 52-9 (4)
- Tennessee 47-17 (4)
- UCLA 55-13 (11)
- Oregon 54-10 (8)
- Ole Miss 42-21 (21)
- Florida 48-17 (7)
- Clemson 48-14 (10)
- Florida State 49-12 (3)
- Arkansas 44-14 (1)
- Alabama 40-23 (15)
- Nebraska 43-15 (19)
- South Carolina 44-17 (12)
- Liberty 50-15 (NR)
- Georgia 35-23 (NR)
- Texas A&M 48-11 (2)
- Arizona 48-13 (14)
- Stanford 42-13 (16)
- Virginia Tech 43-13 (17)
- LSU 42-16 (13)
- Mississippi State 39-19 (17)
- Ohio State 45-14-1 (18)
- Duke 41-18 (22)
- North Florida 47-15b (NR)
Also received votes: Southeastern Louisiana
