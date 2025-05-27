These Transfers Are Fueling Their Teams’ WCWS Runs
There are a lot of thoughts about the transfer portal, both positive and negative, but for some teams, bringing in players from the portal has made a massive impact on the program, and these players have been the spark needed to make it to the WCWS.
Oklahoma
Many thought it would be a rebuilding year for the four-time defending WCWS champion Sooners. After losing 10 seniors, there were many questions at the beginning of the 2025 season as to who would fill so many roles. One role Oklahoma needed was at pitcher. With Karlee Keeney, Nicole May, and Kelly Maxwell all graduating, the Sooners needed an ace in the circle.
Sam Landry has played a huge role in OU's success this season after spending three years at Louisiana. She has a 23-4 overall record with 33 appearances and 167.2 innings pitched. Landry has 170 strikeouts compared to just 51 walks.
Oklahoma has reached the WCWS for an NCAA record 9th consecutive year and will look for its fifth straight title.
Texas Tech
The Red Raiders are another program that has heavily relied on pitching this season. NiJaree Canady is first in the nation with a 0.89 ERA. The NFCA Player of the Year finalist and Stanford transfer has led Texas Tech to its first-ever WCWS in school history. Canady is 30-5 and has pitched over 200 innings. She has struck out 279 batters while only walking 41.
Florida
Rylee Holtorf came to Florida after three seasons with the Washington Huskies. She has played in all 63 games for the Gators this year. Holtorf has 43 runs on 41 hits to go along with 28 RBIs and six home runs. She is a perfect 8-8 on stolen bases and has a .430 on-base percentage.
Ole Miss
Aliyah Binford joined the Rebels after four years at Baylor. The Rebels wouldn't be in the WCWS without the performance of Binford throughout the season on both sides of the ball. She is 11-3, having pitched in 111 innings. Binford's also batting .328 with 34 runs on 64 hits. She is second on the team in home runs with 12 and first in RBIs with 55.
Oregon
The Ducks have had a couple of transfers making an impact for them in 2025. Lyndsey Grein has been outstanding in the circle with a 29-2 overall record and a .208 ERA. She has pitched in 172 innings, striking out 222 and walking 66. Opponents are batting .182 against her.
After spending two seasons at North Carolina A&T and one at New Mexico State, Dezianna Patmon has been a staple in Oregon's offense this season. She is batting .302 and has 46 runs on 42 hits to go along with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. Patmon was key in the Ducks' reaching OKC as she had the game-winning hit in their first super regional game against Liberty and the walk-off home run against Stanford to send them to Super Regionals.
These transfers have had massive impacts on their respective teams all season, and they will look to make even more noise at the WCWS.
