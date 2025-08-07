Trailblazing College Softball Star Eyes 2028 Olympics - and a Return to Basketball
It’s no secret that NiJaree Canady is a trailblazer in college softball and women’s sports in general.
On the diamond, she’s coming off one heck of a season with the Texas Tech Raiders, where she threw and slugged her way to several program milestones, a Big 12 title, and an appearance in the Women’s College World Series, ending as runners-up. Making 46 appearances in the circle, she finished the season with a 34-7 record and a 1.11 ERA, and 319 strikeouts.
She’s pushed the sport into an NIL era when she left Stanford as a sophomore for a deal with the Red Raiders that made her college softball’s first million-dollar player.
Her successes gained her even more money with deals from companies like Venmo, Easton, Rawlings and Patrick Mahomes’ NIL Group through Adidas. She recently signed another seven-figure NIL contract with Texas Tech’s collective, the Matador Club.
Canady’s Career Highlights
- USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist (2025)
- Big 12 Pitcher of the Year (2025)
- USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year (2024)
- Honda Sport Award for Softball (2024, 2025)
- NFCA National Pitcher of the Year (2024, 2025)
- NFCA First Team All-American (2024, 2025)
- Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year (2024)
- Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team (2023, 2024, 2025)
Now entering her senior year, Canady’s beginning to think about what she wants to achieve before graduating and what her post-undergrad life will look like.
Not only is she talented at softball, but the Kansas native was also a four-star prospect in basketball. With NCAA rules allowing athletes who have used their eligibility in one sport to play another while pursuing a graduate degree, Canady has given some thought to returning to the court.
But upon graduating in 2026, there will be two years to prepare for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, and her eyes are on a gold medal.
“I’ve thought about (basketball) a little bit,” Canady told Mitchell Northam of SB Nation. “But also, one of my big goals is (playing softball in the) 2028 Olympics. I’ll definitely have to train for that. But, nothing is off the table, I’ll say.”
Canady was a part of the 2023 and 2024 Japan All-Star Series with Team USA. She threw a combined 16 innings with 18 strikeouts. With Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso leading the Eagles, she has seen firsthand how Canady can perform and lead a team.
After all she has done to increase the sport, the softball community, and the game itself need Canady. Whether she chooses the basketball route after undergrad, goes for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), or just strictly trains for Team USA, women’s sports will forever be grateful for her efforts.