UCLA, Duke, New Mexico State, Creighton, Georgia Tech Snag Weekly Awards from Softball On SI

With upsets around the country, offensive numbers off the charts, and several standouts etching their names in the history books, the last week of softball has been nothing short of thrilling.

Here are the Softball On SI awards for the week of April 20-27, 2026.

Woolery has been one of the best sluggers at the plate this season, and she won’t stop shattering records.

Across the week, she went 11-for-15 with seven home runs, including three two-homer games, and 16 RBIs against California Baptist, Long Beach State, and Cal.

Her first homer against Cal was a three-run blast, which broke UCLA’s single-season program record of 91 RBIs. Her second homer of the day marked the team’s 148th of the season, to break the Big Ten Conference single-season team home run record.

Not one, not two, not three, but four HRs 🤯



Watch each of Jordan Woolery's 4️⃣ longs ball in No. 9 @UCLASoftball's doubleheader sweep against Cal 👇 pic.twitter.com/ESoJXE4bAu — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) April 19, 2026

Woolery is now the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to reach 100 RBIs in a single season and is on pace to pass Laura Espinoza’s record of 128, set in 1995.

Co-Player of the Week: Jess Oakland, Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils are on a high after upsetting the Tennessee Lady Vols and sweeping Boston College, where Oakland was absolutely dominant at the plate.

Her eventual multi-hit night, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs against Tennessee, forced ace Karlyn Pickens out of the circle in just one inning. The redshirt junior went on to have an incredible 8-for-8 on Saturday with eight RBIs and three home runs in two games against Boston College.

JESS OAKLAND JUST TOOK KARLYN PICKENS 281 FEET



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/O54DQILDlp — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) April 15, 2026

Pitcher of the Week: Faith Aragon, New Mexico State Aggies

Aragon led the Aggies to an incredible 2-1 series win over Middle Tennessee.

She threw 14 innings without allowing an earned run and posted a perfect 0.00 ERA, all while holding opposing hitters to a 0.89 batting average.

The junior collected 21 strikeouts in her two shutout performances, and now ranks sixth in the NCAA in strikeouts at 197 on the season.

B7 | Aggies 4, Blue Raiders 0



Faith Aragons cashes in her 10th strikeout of the night 🤑#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/xmvMNSeUoH — NM State Softball (@NMStateSoftball) April 18, 2026

Freshman of the Week: Audrey Gilman, Creighton Bluejays

Gilman’s 2-0 record with eight punchouts across 14 innings of work against St. John’s allowed the team to secure a spot in the BIG EAST Tournament.

The rookie recorded her 13th win of the season, striking out five in her second complete game during the 13-6 win in the series finale on Saturday.

Another 3⃣⬆️3⃣⬇️ frame for @audrey_gilman!!



She picks up her fourth strikeout of the day in the process!



E6 | Creighton 9, St. John's 2#GoJays pic.twitter.com/FXKxDYs9uB — Creighton Softball (@BluejaySoftball) April 18, 2026

She’s now 8-0 in BIG EAST play, with an ERA of 4.06 and 32 strikeouts across 62.0 innings thrown.

Team of the Week: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets made history on Sunday when they defeated the No.10 Virginia Tech Hokies 9-7. Not only was it the team’s first series win over the Hokies since 2011, but it was the highest-ranked series win in program history.

💥 💥 💥



Saturday: first-ever road win over top 10 team



Sunday: first-ever road series win over a top 10 team



Congrats on a historic weekend, @GaTechSoftball!#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/8MLlHMOaoJ — Ryan Alpert (@RGAlpert) April 19, 2026

Alyssa Willer was the star at the plate, raking in two runs, two hits, a homer, and two RBIs, while Reese Hunter ripped her ninth homer of the season. She finished with three RBIs to collect her eighth multi-RBI game of the year.