What We Know About OU Softball Pitching Coach Jennifer Rocha’s ‘Pretty Severe’ Health Issue

Just moments before Oklahoma softball’s season-opener in Arizona, head coach Patty Gasso announced that pitching coach Jennifer Rocha did not travel with the team due to a health-related issue and would be away from the team for an undetermined period.

After the team was able to navigate its way to a 3-1 start to begin the season with interim pitching coach Karlie Keeney, Gasso addressed the media on Tuesday night and gave an update on Rocha’s situation.

“She’s definitely struggling with some health issues right now,” Gasso said during a press conference. “Pretty severe. But she’s OK, waiting for more information, and when that happens, it’ll be delivered. We’re trying to bring her as much comfort as we can through our play. So she’s resting at home and has a lot of help and a lot of love.”

Rocha initially underwent surgery that was intended to put her out for about six weeks. Due to missing the team and itching to coach, she came back within two weeks, but ultimately made the call that Keeney, who spent last season alongside Rocha as the program’s student assistant pitching coach, should step in until more results and guidance from her doctors are revealed.

“So she wanted to come back in and she was trying to get around and do things with us and it was great,” Gasso said during the press conference. “Needed another procedure to continue to explore her health. So it kind of backed her up another six weeks, but we’re just kind of playing it and waiting for results and doctors’ voices and praying for healing and praying for her to get back here. But whatever comes our way, we’re ready for.”

Gasso, who hired Rocha as the program’s associate head coach and pitching coach in 2018, has felt the tremendous loss of being on the field without her partner in crime. On the other hand, Keeney has stepped up to the challenge.

“Sometimes you just forget who you are, and (Rocha) never does, and she never lets us as a coaching staff forget who we are,” Gasso said during the press conference. “She just always keeps our feet on the ground, keeps us in check. She’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. So I love working next to her. It’s very hard to look to my left and not see her there. But a familiar face is always helpful, and Karlie Keeney has stepped in graciously and really did a great job for us as our opening weekend began.”

This unprecedented news comes as OU is expected to spend the third-straight year relying on a transfer ace in the circle to lead the way. After Oklahoma State transfer Kelly Maxwell led the Sooners to a historic fourth straight national title, Rocha was credited with completely transforming Louisiana transfer Sam Landry into a professional player in 2025.

All eyes are on newcomer Sydney Berzon from LSU to do the same, if not take the program to its ninth title. The three-time NFCA All-Region First Team and All-SEC selection finished her junior season with a 2.46 ERA behind 104 strikeouts in 139 innings pitched. She battled injuries, but still managed to see her ERA jump from 2024’s 1.78 to 2.46.

The Sooners will now head to the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M. Feb.13-14.

