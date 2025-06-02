Alabama Softball Pitcher Reveals She Pitched With Fractured Bone in 2025 Season
An Alabama Softball pitcher has revealed that she spent the 2025 season dealing with an injury.
Catelyn Riley dealt with a stress fracture in her throwing arm. She could have not played but decided to push through it.
She took to instagram to share the news.
"I had a choice to make, either be done playing or push through. It wasn’t that tough of a choice for me if you know anything about me at all," Reilly said. "I played on not for me, but for the people around me."
Despite the injury, the senior had an incredible year for the Crimson Tide. Riley went 11-4 in the circle, appearing in 35 games. She pitched 119 innings with 64 strikeouts on the season.
Riley also had 54 plate appearances with 18 hits, five runs, 14 RBIs, and three home runs.
She went on to talk about her love for the program and how much of an impact everyone has had on her.
"The people you surround yourself give a good reflection of yourself. I know Team 29 reflects hard work, grit, and not only fight, but love for everyone they meet. Everyone I have been around this last year welcomed me like I had been there forever, and loved me like I was their own kid," Reilly said.
Riley spent three years at Ole Miss before transferring to Alabama.
Alabama finished its season with a 40-23 overall record, just two wins shy of OKC falling to Oklahoma in the Norman Super Regional.
She ended her heartfelt post with a simple message.
“Love people not just the sport,” Sincerely, #7.