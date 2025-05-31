Alabama Softball Catcher Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama softball is dealing with more roster changes as junior catcher Riley Valentine will enter the transfer portal.
Valentine spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Texas A&M. This year, she split time at catcher with Marlie Giles. Valentine appeared in 37 games in 2025, holding a .211 batting average with 12 runs on 15 hits. She added two home runs and seven RBIs as well.
She is the second Alabama player to hit the portal, joining Kennedy Marceaux.
Alabama finished the year with a 40-23 overall record losing to Oklahoma in the Normal Super Regional last weekend.
Valentine will have one season of eligibility remaining.
