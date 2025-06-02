SEC Exploring Neutral-Site Format for Upcoming Softball Championships
The SEC is considering moving the softball conference tournament to a neutral site.
The current tournament format is a 15-team single-elimination tournament, which is held at a different location each year, rotating between each SEC team.
A vote was held at the 2025 SEC spring meeting to change the format starting in 2027 to be back at a neutral site.
The change in venue was among decisions involving other sports like basketball.
The SEC isn't the only conference that currently plays its tournament at campus sites. Other conferences, including the Big Ten and ACC, also have this format.
The Big 12, however, has its conference tournament at a neutral site each year, with the championships being held at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, which is also home to the WCWS.
This decision comes after it was announced that the SEC may break away from the NCAA.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey gave a statement last week stating that the conference wants more power.
“I don’t have the authority to just depart (the NCAA. I’ve shared with the decision-making working group that I have people in my room asking, ‘Why are we still in the NCAA?’” Sankey said.
If the SEC breaks away from the NCAA that could have a factor on where the tournament could be played.