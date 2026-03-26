Courtney Deifel Gives Injury Update on Arkansas Softball Ace Robyn Herron

Arkansas ace Robyn Herron has been missing from the circle since the series opener against Alabama due to a nagging knee injury.

With a series against the No.4 Florida Gators, beginning Friday, the No. 9 Razorbacks could certainly use the southpaw out of the bullpen in this top SEC showdown.

Herron is officially on the mend and listed as day-to-day, but head coach Courtney Deifel would rather be safe than sorry and not give the senior the nod too soon.

“She still has not done full workouts, so we are going to be very mindful and conservative,” Deifel told members of the media on Tuesday. “It is something that structurally she is fine, it is just a nagging thing that if we do not take the time now, it is something that is going to linger, and we do not want it to linger for the long haul. When she gets the go, she is going to go.”

#Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said ace lefty Robyn Herron is feeling “better”, but is still day-to-day. #WPS — Kyle Sutherland (@k_sutherlandAR) March 25, 2026

Herron has thrown 51.1 innings this season, collecting an ERA of 1.77 with 89 strikeouts. She took the loss in her last appearance against the Crimson Tide, falling 9-2 on the year despite allowing just one earned run in 4.1 innings, while striking out five.

Even with the injury holding her back, she’s had quite the start to her senior season. After being named SEC Pitcher of the Week in February, she kicked off March by being named Softball On SI’s Pitcher of the Week. She led the team to a 17-game winning streak, the second-longest in program history.

Everybody loves Robyn Herron pic.twitter.com/rbefqrimwv — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 21, 2026

While Herron is out for the time being, sophomore Payton Burnham and freshman Saylor Timmerman have stepped up greatly on the mound, surpassing 40 innings thrown. Timmerman was vital in the Razorbacks knocking off the undefeated Crimson Tide in game two of the series. She recorded every out in the win, while striking out four and allowing seven runs on six hits and six walks in seven innings.

Burnham is bringin' it from the start 🔥



Payton Burnham fans two during a 1-2-3 top of the first pic.twitter.com/DpN5KcLGZB — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 21, 2026

The two paired well in the midweek run-rule victory against Central Arkansas on Tuesday night. Timmerman improved to a 6-0 start with three strikeouts across four innings, and Burnham tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

Freshman Lilllie-Faye McWhorter has also risen to the occasion when needed. She got her second start of the season against UConn last weekend and earned the win after going four innings with just three hits and two earned runs.

The bullpen will need to be on its best game when hosting the Gators, as they will face batters like Taylor Shumaker, who is on a 16-game hitting streak and has collected 20 multi-hit games in 2026.

Action kicks off on Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.