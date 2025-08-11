Why Florida Softball’s Transfer Class Ranks No.13
After the Florida Gators ended their season prematurely in a run-rule loss to Tennessee at the Women’s College World Series, four multi-year starters ran out of eligibility, and star infielder Mia Williams transferred.
With the lineup certainly looking different for 2026, Tim Walton and his staff were able to snag strong transfers out of the portal, which landed the team No.13 on Softball America’s transfer class rankings.
Here’s a deep dive into the players who are joining Gainesville and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferring In:
- Madison Walker (Missouri)
- Ella Wesolowski (Mississippi State)
- Kendall Grover (Eastern Illinois)
- Allison Sparkman (Florida Gulf Coast)
Madison Walker
As a sophomore in 2025, Walker notched 43 hits, 28 runs, four doubles, and 18 home runs with a team-best 48 RBIs. Her 18 home runs ranked third in the SEC and ranked third at Missouri for the number of homers in a single season.
Her bat will be beneficial in Gainesville and in SEC play, as she has experience ripping home runs off All-American pitchers like Jordy Bahl, Teagan Kavan, and Emiley Kennedy.
While a threat at the plate, she is versatile around the diamond as well. Walker appeared and started in all of Mizzou’s 56 games in 2025, playing 36 games at third base, 19 at first, and one as a designated player.
Walker will have two years of eligibility left with the Gators.
Ella Wesolowski
Wesolowski played in 40 games during her sophomore season with the Bulldogs, starting 23 games at catcher, right field, and designated player.
She batted .253 and ranked third among all Power Four catchers with three runners picked off. She ranked second in the SEC with nine runners caught stealing and led the league with six caught in conference play. Throwing out 50% of runners attempting to steal, she tied for the second-best percentage by a Bulldog catcher with a minimum of 10 attempts.
Overall, she owns a .292 career batting average with six home runs, 15 doubles, 41 RBIs, 26 runs scored, and a .987 fielding percentage.
Wesolowski will have two years remaining with the Gators.
Kendall Grover
The two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year owns a .387 career batting average, recording 117 runs, 95 RBIs, 23 home runs, 44 doubles, four triples, 65 walks and 36 stolen bases.
In three years with the Panthers, Grover started 142 games at third base, leading the team in batting average every season.
During her junior season, she put up career numbers, with bests in batting average (.416), on-base percentage (.516), slugging percentage (.728), hits (72), runs (49), triples (3), and walks (33).
She will use her final year of eligibility with the Gators.
Allison Sparkman
The right-handed pitcher holds a 2.09 career ERA in 274 innings pitched with a .219 opposing batting average. She owns a career record of 30-18 with 15 complete games, six shutouts, three saves and 153 strikeouts.
At FGCU, Sparkman was a two-time All-Atlantic Sun Conference honoree and led the Eagles in ERA in both seasons there.
She will have two years of eligibility remaining.