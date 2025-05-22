Texas Tech Softball Faces Injury Concern with Key Player
Fresh off its first Big 12 title and a sweep in the Lubbock Regional, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to make their first-ever Super Regional appearance in Tallahassee against Florida State.
But during Wednesday’s workout in Tallahassee, star two-way player NiJaree Canady appeared to have a bandage wrapped around a finger on her pitching hand and is battling a blister.
When asked in a press conference if she has to be more cautious because of the blister, she responded, “I’m just going to go out there, do my best, just push through anything. This is where I’ve always wanted to play, trying to get to the World Series, and obviously hoist a trophy at the end of the year, so I’m going to do whatever it takes to get there, pain or not.”
Blisters are a common ailment for softball and baseball pitchers due to the friction of gripping and releasing the ball, especially in humid conditions, which can often result in being sidelined.
Although Texas Tech is new to the Super Regionals, it’s not Canady’s first rodeo. Her experience leading Stanford to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2023 and 2024 with a 0.67 ERA across her freshman and sophomore seasons makes her extremely tough to beat. She currently has a .318 batting average and a 0.92 ERA on the season.
Without her in the circle or her bat at the plate, this could be a significant loss for the Red Raiders.