UCF Softball Pitcher Out for 2026 After Season-Ending Injury

The UCF Knights have lost a key piece to their bullpen for the rest of 2026.

Freshman Hildie Dempsey announced in a social media post that she experienced a season-ending ACL and meniscus injury and will medically redshirt.

“I feel like this is the right time to share that earlier this month, I experienced an ACL and meniscus injury that has unfortunately led to my season ending early,” Dempsey wrote on X. “This path was definitely not how I envisioned my freshman season happening, but I put full faith in God and His timing.”

“I am excited to keep supporting my team! With that said, I am beyond blessed with the support of Team 25 and will be medically redshirting this season.”

The lefty saw 13 appearances and six starts. Her last outing on Feb. 28 against Wagner was one of her best, holding the Seahawks to two hits and one run. By the beginning of March, Dempsey was just one of two Knights to throw 40 innings this season and hold a sub-2.00 ERA.

Wagner gets one back, but three more groundouts see Hildie through the second pic.twitter.com/5jmSLjjh7f — UCF Softball (@UCF_Softball) February 27, 2026

Ranked No.22 in Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings, UCF is 24-10 overall with a Big 12 series win over Oklahoma State under its belt. With the goal of moving past the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time under head coach Cindy Ball-Malone’s direction and going to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), Dempsey is ready to lead her team from the dugout.

“Although my role may look different, our goals stay the same,” she wrote on X. “I am more than grateful to be surrounded by a program full of such great people, and I am ready to get back to the field as soon as I can!”

The Jefferson, Wisconsin, native out of Jefferson High School entered UCF after being named the Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year, and earning three First Team All-Conference and All-District honors, as well as three First Team All-State Selections.

During her junior year, she hit .536 with an ERA of 0.82 and was named a Gold Glove recipient for her efforts.

“Hildie is an athletic left-handed pitcher with tremendous potential, bringing her experience from competing in the PGF National Championship game,” Ball-Malone said on signing day in 2024. “Ranked in the top 50 for her class, she’s a standout talent with a bright future ahead. We’re thrilled to have her join our pitching staff and can’t wait to see the impact she’ll make on the field.”

⚔️ Hildie's first K

⚔️ Slick CC glove flip

⚔️ Scoreless third pic.twitter.com/KtZaBkO7aF — UCF Softball (@UCF_Softball) February 25, 2026

While Dempsey hits the sidelines, the mound will be managed by redshirt sophomore Isabelle Vega and freshman Ava Stuewe. Vega has a team-leading 1.94 ERA through 72 innings, has tossed four complete games, and has limited her opponents to a .195 batting average, with 57 strikeouts.

The Knights were swept by Big 12 foe Texas Tech over the weekend, and now face FGCU before a three-game series against Houston beginning Friday, March 27.