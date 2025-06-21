Softball On SI

Alabama Softball Gains Former Big 12 Two-Way Star Via Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama teammates meet on the mound during a game against South Carolina at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama teammates meet on the mound during a game against South Carolina at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Alabama has picked up a key addition to its roster in former Houston pitcher/infielder Brooke Wells.

Wells had nine appearances in the circle this past season with a 1-1 record and a 4.91 ERA. She pitched in 15.2 innings and allowed 12 runs on 12 hits while striking out nine batters.

At the plate, Wells was a standout. She led the team in batting average, hitting .341 while racking up 25 runs, 47 hits, ten home runs, and 47 RBIS.

In 2024, she was tabbed as the No. 26 recruit in the country by Extra Innings Softball. Wells joins an Alabama squad that had another strong season, where they finished 40-23 overall and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals before falling to Oklahoma.

She is expected to have significant playing time on both sides of the ball as the Crimson Tide lose two pitchers and two infielders to graduation.

Wells will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

