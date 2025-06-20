Softball On SI

Southeastern Louisiana Softball Signs Three Additions Ahead of the 2026 Season

Sarah Person

Southeastern Louisiana made a name for themselves in the 2025 NCAA tournament when they defeated host LSU twice to advance to the regional finals.
That impressive performance has sparked interest in the program as they Lions announced their three additions ahead of next year.

Infielder Katie Lott, pitcher Tyler Oubre, and outfielder Veronica Puckett have all committed for the 2026 season.

Katie Lott spent two years at Oklahoma state where she played in 74 games and had a career batting average of .299 with 21 runs on 32 hits and 17 RBIs. Lott spent the 2025 season at Texas Tech but did not appear in any games.

Tyler Oubre saw limited action this past season with Liberty. She appeared in ten games and had a 3-0 record in the circle while holding a 1.96 ERA. The Louisiana native pitched in 25 innings with opponents hitting .209 against her.

Veronica Puckett comes in from Daytona State College where she hit .306 while adding 33 runs and 21 stolen bases this past season. Puckett spent the 2024 campaign at Jacksonville University.

Each addition should make an immediate impact as the Lions lost five players to graduation.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

