Southeastern Louisiana Softball Signs Three Additions Ahead of the 2026 Season
Southeastern Louisiana made a name for themselves in the 2025 NCAA tournament when they defeated host LSU twice to advance to the regional finals.
That impressive performance has sparked interest in the program as they Lions announced their three additions ahead of next year.
Infielder Katie Lott, pitcher Tyler Oubre, and outfielder Veronica Puckett have all committed for the 2026 season.
Katie Lott spent two years at Oklahoma state where she played in 74 games and had a career batting average of .299 with 21 runs on 32 hits and 17 RBIs. Lott spent the 2025 season at Texas Tech but did not appear in any games.
Tyler Oubre saw limited action this past season with Liberty. She appeared in ten games and had a 3-0 record in the circle while holding a 1.96 ERA. The Louisiana native pitched in 25 innings with opponents hitting .209 against her.
Veronica Puckett comes in from Daytona State College where she hit .306 while adding 33 runs and 21 stolen bases this past season. Puckett spent the 2024 campaign at Jacksonville University.
Each addition should make an immediate impact as the Lions lost five players to graduation.