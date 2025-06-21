Oregon Softball Picks Up All-ACC Shortstop Out of Transfer Portal
Oregon softball has picked up a huge addition to its infield as former Notre Dame shortstop, Addison Amaral, has committed to play for the Ducks.
Amaral started in all 55 games for the Irish this past season. She led the team with a .365 batting average and had 57 hits, 29 runs, 11 doubles, nine home runs, and a .609 slugging percentage.
In 2025, she earned third-team All-ACC honors as well as NFCA second-team All-Region honors. In her first season at Notre Dame, she was selected to the Freshman All-ACC team after hitting .340 and was first on the team in home runs, doubles, RBIs, and slugging percentage.
She was the first freshman to lead the team in RBIs since 2007.
The decision was confirmed on X late Friday afternoon.
Oregon Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi had high praise for the new addition.
Addi is a proven hitter from one of the premier conferences in our sport," Lombardi said. "I love her leadership on the field and her enthusiasm for playing the game. She will be an excellent fit for us. I look forward to watching her finish her career as a Duck."
She looks to make an immediate impact as the Ducks lose two starters in the infield to graduation in Dezianna Patmon and Paige Sinicki.
Amaral will have two years of eligibility remaining.