Washington Softball Snags Former Arizona Pitcher Out of the Transfer Portal
Washington has picked up an addition to its roster as former Arizona pitcher, Ryan Maddox committed to play for the Huskies.
Maddox spent two years with Washington. Coming off an injury in 2024, she made 20 appearances as a redshirt freshman, had a 3-2 overall record, and held a 4.49 ERA.
In 42.3 innings of work, she struck out 24 batters and opponents hit .243 against her. while allowing 31 runs on 45 hits.
Maddox joins a Washington squad that had a pretty good year finishing 35-19 overall, advancing to the Lubbock Regional in the NCAA tournament before losing to Mississippi State.
The decision was announced on social media Thursday night.
She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
