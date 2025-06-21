Softball On SI

Arizona State Softball Picks Up In-State Transfer

Sarah Person

Arizona State has gained an in-state addition to its roster as former Arizona Wildcat Emily Schepp will now play for the Sun Devils.

In her two seasons, she made 70 starts in 91 appearances. Schepp held a career batting average of .278 and added 12 home runs, 43 RBIs. She had a .480 slugging percentage, a .306 on base percentage, and a .978 fielding percentage.

Schepp helped Arizona to an upset over then No.4 UCLA where she had a game-tying home run in the tenth inning.

She announced the decision on social media early Saturday afternoon.

Arizona State is coming off a 35-21 record in 2025 where they advanced to the NCAA Los Angeles Regional before losing to USCB.

Schepp will have two years of eligibility remaining.

