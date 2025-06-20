Indiana Softball Officially Signs Talented Pitching Trio
Indiana softball has added three additions to its 2026 roster. Megan Gregory, Ella Trout, and Brooke Mannon have all officially signed to play for the Hoosiers.
Megan Gregory was previously a pitcher at Campbell, earned first-team All-CAA honors in 2025, led the Camels with an 11-5 record in the circle in 26 appearances with an .178 ERA. She racked up 107 strikeouts in 117.2 innings of work.
Campbell went 37-20 on the season making it all the way to the CAA Championship game before losing to Elon.
Ella Trout saw limited action in her first year at Georgia. She went 2-0 in her six appearances on the season and had an ERA of 7.68 in 13.2 innings pitched.
Georgia finished with an overall record of 35-23 falling one game shy of advancing to the Women's College World Series after losing to Florida.
Brooke Mannon only appeared in seven games for Arizona this past season. She held a 1.71 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched and finished with a record of 1-0.
Arizona went 48-13 overall and was just one win away from advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals after falling to Ole Miss.
Trout will have three seasons of eligibility while Gregory and Mannon will each have two.