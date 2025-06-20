Softball On SI

Former Big Ten Catcher Commits to Mississippi State Softball

Sarah Person

Mississippi State has picked up a huge addition to its backstop as former Iowa standout Desiree Rivera has committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Rivera was clutch behind the plate for the Hawkeyes leading the Big Ten with 15 runners caught stealing in 2025. She started in all but one game and was first on the team in putouts with 230. Rivera was nearly perfect in the field holding a .971 fielding percentage.

The two-way player also can get it done at the plate. She had a batting average of .290 with 40 hits on the year with 22 RBIs, nine doubles, and two home runs.

Rivera spent two seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Iowa.

Head Coach Samantha Ricketts spoke on what Rivera will bring to the team.

"Des brings more experience to the catching position with over 130 games played in her career," Ricketts said. "She is a smooth defensive catcher with a big arm that will translate well to the SEC. We are excited to have her spend her last season in Starkville."

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

