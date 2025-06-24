Houston Softball Snags In-State Commit From Texas A&M
Houston softball has picked up an in-state commitment as former Texas A&M Aggie Kylei Griffen will now play for the Cougars
Griffen played in 31 games for the Aggies this past season. She totaled four runs on six hits and five RBIs in 29 plate appearances.
In her two years, Griffen appeared in 50 games, racking up 52 at bats, nine hits, six runs, seven RBIs, and one home run.
Before her time in College Station, she played one year at Louisiana where she played in 42 games and helped them to an NCAA Super Regional.
Texas A&M is coming off a 48-11 record in 2025 where they were Co-SEC tournament champions and earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament but where upset in regionals, falling to Liberty.
Houston on the other hand, had a subpar season, finishing at 22-25 overall and failed to make the NCAA tourney.
Griffen will have one year of eligibility remaining.