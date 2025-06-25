NC State Softball Grabs Another SEC Transfer Out of the Portal
NC State has picked up another transfer out of the SEC. After signing LSU outfielder, Maia Townsend, yesterday, they announced that former South Carolina pitcher, Kadie Becker, has committed.
Becker saw limited action in her lone season with the Gamecocks. She appeared in 12 games with four starts, and held a 2-0 record with a 6.38 ERA to go along with five strikeouts.
Before South Carolina, Becker spent one season at Charlotte playing in 12 games. She went 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA with nine strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work.
NC State is coming off a 25-29 overall record in 2025 where they failed to reach the ACC tournament.
Becker announced her decision on social media Wednesday morning.
She will have two years of eligibility remaining.
