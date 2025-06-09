Nebraska Softball Signs Top-15 Ranked Catcher Out of Transfer Portal
Nebraska Softball has picked up its first transfer out of the portal. Former UNLV catcher, Jesse Farrell will take her talents to the Huskers.
This is a big get for the Big Red after losing four-year starter Ava Bredwell to graduation.
Farrell had a great year for the Rebels. She started in all 49 games and batted .313 with 46 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, and eight home runs. The All-Mountain West Second-Team Selection also brought in 28 RBIs and held a .585 slugging percentage and a .402 on-base percentage.
UNLV finished the year with a subpar 24-25 overall record failing to reach both their conference and the NCAA tournament.
Nebraska on the other hand is coming off of one of its best seasons in program history at 43-15. The Huskers were just one game shy of OKC, losing to Tennessee in Super Regionals.
The signing of Farrell was announced on X early Monday afternoon.
Farrell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.