Nebraska Softball Signs Top-15 Ranked Catcher Out of Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

Nebraska's Lauren Camenzind (2) high-fives Nebraska outfielder Abbie Squier (8) during introductions during a NCAA super regionals softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 25, 2025.
Nebraska Softball has picked up its first transfer out of the portal. Former UNLV catcher, Jesse Farrell will take her talents to the Huskers.

This is a big get for the Big Red after losing four-year starter Ava Bredwell to graduation.

Farrell had a great year for the Rebels. She started in all 49 games and batted .313 with 46 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, and eight home runs. The All-Mountain West Second-Team Selection also brought in 28 RBIs and held a .585 slugging percentage and a .402 on-base percentage.

UNLV finished the year with a subpar 24-25 overall record failing to reach both their conference and the NCAA tournament.

Nebraska on the other hand is coming off of one of its best seasons in program history at 43-15. The Huskers were just one game shy of OKC, losing to Tennessee in Super Regionals.

The signing of Farrell was announced on X early Monday afternoon.

Farrell will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

