Bri Ellis, Arkansas Softball Make NCAA History Alongside Razorback Baseball
It was an incredible season for the Arkansas softball and baseball programs. They each had breakout starts that led to their team's success. Bri Ellis and Wehiwa Aloy earned the award for the best player in the country.
This is the first time in NCAA history that both the softball and baseball player of the year awards have come from the same school.
Bri Ellis earned USA Softball's Collegiate player of the year honor leading the Razorbacks to a 44-14 overall record just one game shy of the Women's College World Series.
She had an incredible performance at the plate hitting .440 and was third in the nation in home runs with 26. Ellis added 72 RBIs and 69 runs scored while slugging 1.090 and having an on base percentage of .639.
Wehiwa Aloy was a huge part in Arkansas's run to the Men's College World Series. The USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award winner hit .350 with 81 runs on 93 hits while adding 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.
He also had 19 doubles and a slugging percentage of .673. The Razorbacks finished with a 50-15 overall record after losing to LSU in the CWS semifinals.