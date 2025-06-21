Softball On SI

Texas Tech Softball Lands Another All-American Transfer Catcher

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders utility Makayla Garcia (3) celebrates with utility Bailey Lindemuth (55) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Texas Longhorns during game two of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Texas Tech continues to add to its already loaded roster as the Red Raiders picked up their second catcher out of the portal in former California standout Lagi Quiroga.

This is the seventh overall player that the Red Raiders have picked up out of the portal. Jasmyn Burns (Ohio State), Kaitlyn Terry (UCLA), Mia Williams (Florida), Jackie Lis (Southern Illinois), Taylor Pannell (Tennessee), and Desirae Spearman (New Mexico State) are the other additions.

Quiroga had an impressive 2025 season for the Bears as she hit .346 with 47 runs on 62 hits. She added 12 home runs and 44 RBIs to go along with a .631 slugging percentage

Defensively, she had 244 putouts on 272 chances and 21 assists, which is good for a .974 fielding percentage.

Quiroga was an NFCA West Region Second Team Selection and an All-ACC First Team Honoree.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

