British Softball Federation Appoints Nate Headley as New Hitting Coach
The British Softball Federation and Olympic Head Coach Tara Henry have found their new hitting coach after Lincoln Martin departed for Team USA.
Nate Headley, a Knoxville, Tenn.-based hitting instructor, is replacing Martin.
“Nate is one of the best hitting coaches in baseball and softball, with a unique sports science perspective that translates into on-field improvement. His career speaks to his ability to develop and improve athletes in all phases of hitting,“ Henry said via a press release. “Adding Nate’s skillset to our coaching staff makes us better now and in the future."
Headley played college baseball at Tennessee and is the brother of Major League Baseball Gold Glove winner Chase Headley.
"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be a part of the development process both remotely and in international play with these young ladies and Great Britain Softball," said Headley. “My goal is to help build a solid foundation for this group and our aspirations to compete for a medal in the 2028 Olympics. I am extremely grateful for the trust that Tara and the entire GB Softball have put in me to help develop our hitters!”
Headley is a part-owner and operator of 108 Tri Star/Performance in Knoxville. He is also a professional hitting consultant for multiple MLB and MiLB teams and players. In addition to coaching the pros, Headley coaches a youth prospect team.
“Nate is a hitting coach with a proven track record developing young athletes," said Performance Director Gary Anderson. “Adding a coach of his calibre to the staff ahead of this year’s competitions gives our athletes another vital resource to aid in their preparations for the European Championships and beyond.”
Headley and Team GB will play in the 2025 European Softball Championships from Sept. 8-13 in Prague, Czech Republic, while the 18-and-under team will play in the U18 European Championships in Navarra, Spain, from July 21-26.