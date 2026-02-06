College Softball Opens With 3 No-Hitters Across the Country

The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats historically opened the 2026 season behind a no-hit effort from first-year pitcher Jalen Adams.

Adams pitched the 99th no-hitter in Arizona program history, allowing just one baserunner on a hit-by-pitch in the 8-0, five-inning victory over Southern Utah.

It was the second no-hitter of the Iowa transfer's career and just the first one thrown by a single pitcher in her U of A debut.

“I was just trusting what [pitching coach] Christian [Conrad] was calling and really just throwing into our defense,” Adams told Kim Doss of AZ Desert Swarm. “Our defense does a really good job of shifting to our pitches. So I think just trusting in that really helped set up the game.”

Adam only need 53 pitches to capture her first win as a Wildcat. She struck out four.

The 99th no-hitter in program history.

The first Wildcat to throw a solo no-hitter in her debut.



Welcome to Tucson, @jalenmarieadams! pic.twitter.com/PZH9keZSpz — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) February 5, 2026

Before transferring to Arizona, Adams was a Big Ten standout for the Iowa Hawkeyes, where she recorded sub-2.60 ERAs in every season and pitched 10 or more complete games each year.

Adams led the Hawkeyes each season in ERA (2.02 in 2023, 2.59 in 2024, 2.18 in 2025). She threw her first career no-hitter in a complete game against Michigan State during her sophomore campaign.

The Fort Dodge, Iowa, native earned NFCA All-Midwest second team and second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025. She also picked up Big Ten All-Freshman team accolades in 2023.

Erin Nuwer Leads No. 4 Tennessee Softball to Big Win

Tennessee Lady Vols sophomore pitcher Erin Nuwer tossed her second career no-hitter in a 10-0, five inning victory over the BYU Cougars.

It was the 62nd no-hitter in program history and the 13th thrown over the last six seasons.

Nuwer has now thrown no-hitters in the first game of the season in back-to-back years and both contests were part of the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.

The New York native retired the first nine batters she faced. She finished with five strikeouts and a couple of walks.

Jazzy Francik's No-Hit Effort Lifts No. 6 Florida State Softball

Florida State sophomore Jazzy Francik notched her second career no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Samford on Thursday night in Tallahassee.

Francik recorded seven strikeouts on 98 pitches, 65 of them were for strikes.

The right-hander's no-hitter is just the second time an FSU player has thrown a no-hitter on opening night. Julie Larsen did it in 1986 against West Florida. She also became the first Seminole since Meghan King to have two or more career complete-game no-hitters.

Francik's first career no-hitter came against Virginia Tech on May 3, 2025.

