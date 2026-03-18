Final Undefeated Team in College Softball Goes Down in Historic Ranked Showdown

The No. 22 Grand Canyon Lopes were the last undefeated team standing across NCAA Division I and Division II softball.

That magical streak ended on Tuesday at the hands of No. 21 Oklahoma State in front of a record crowd of 1,906 at GCU Softball Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Cowgirls defeated the Lopes 10-5.

There are 0 undefeated softball teams in Division I.



GCU falls to Oklahoma State 10-5. — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) March 18, 2026

"Going 30-0 is great, but at the end of the day, everybody has to lose some time," senior outfielder Sydney McCray said. "We didn't want to lose. We'd rather have gotten beat, which we did. We played our hearts out. We fought to the last pitch. I'm proud of this team. I always will be. It's going to help us. We had to get the first loss out of the way some time, so I'm excited to see how we come out this weekend to play and our next midweek against UofA.

"Everything didn't go our way, but we're a team full of heart. We're a team that loves to have fun and compete. Nobody can take that from us."

The 30-game winning streak was historical for the Lopes as GCU earned its first first-place vote in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 that was released on Tuesday ahead of the contest.

Tuesday night not only marked the first ranked matchup of the season for GCU, it was the first ranked showdown in program history.

First ranked, regular season matchup in GCU history is inbound! 😮‍💨



⚔️ No. 21 Oklahoma State

📍 GCU Softball Stadium

🕰️ 7 PM First Pitch

🖥️ https://t.co/uOYhx3QEwY

📊 https://t.co/TCl1YMGoyX pic.twitter.com/xqeEq8uhjy — GCU Softball (@GCU_Softball) March 18, 2026

While losing to Oklahoma State was disappointing, head coach Shanon Hays says his squad can learn a lot from it, especially when it comes to taking advantage of opportunities. The Lopes left seven runners on base in the contest and had them loaded in the first two innings.

"That's a high-dollar NIL pitcher, and she gave us opportunities," Hays said of OSU starter Ruby Meylan. "I was disappointed that we didn't take advantage of more of those opportunities. We left too many runners on early, and we allowed her to get a rhythm. A good pitcher like that, you better get her when she doesn't have a rhythm."

GCU jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second but it disappeared when OSU's Amanada Hasler hit the first of two three-run home runs in the fourth. The Cowgirls then took a one-run lead on a Rosie Davis RBI-single.

Jada comes through with a bases-clearing single!! 🫡



3-0 GCU after two frames!! #LopesUp pic.twitter.com/hnFnysfEwV — GCU Softball (@GCU_Softball) March 18, 2026

It was all Cowgirls from there.

Hasler's second three-run shot came in the seventh to give OSU a 10-3 lead.

Good luck robbing a ball hit to the moon.



What a way to get the 50th 💣 of your career, @amandahasler3 #GoPokes https://t.co/hyWjPeOAUr pic.twitter.com/PEg4T1RbCQ — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) March 18, 2026

Addison Shifflett got two runs back for the Lopes in the home half of the seventh with a home run but it was too little too late.

Meylan pitched her third straight complete game, struck out eight, and improved to 9-6 on the season.

GCU used all five pitchers in a planned staff outing with the loss going to Abi Jones.

"We came out ready to compete," McCray said. "At the end of the day, this game will help us grow to compete against other tough competition. It was nice to play a team that we have to do everything and execute properly, so we know better how to execute next time."

Up next for GCU is another Mountain West weekend at home against San José State before traveling down to Tucson for another ranked matchup at Arizona on Tuesday.