Texas Softball Gains In-State Commit Via Transfer Portal
Fresh off its first national championship, Texas isn't slowing down as they have signed another addition to its roster in former Texas Tech pitcher Brenlee Gonzales.
Gonzalez saw limited action in her lone season with the Red Raiders appeared in 12 games. She held a 2.84 ERA and a 2-0 record in 12.1 innings of work while adding 12 strikeouts.
Prior to her time at Texas Tech, Gonzalez was the 11th-ranked pitcher in the class of 2024 according to Extra Innings Softball. As a senior in high school, she posted a 0.82 ERA and recorded 173 strikeouts.
She played her travel ball for the Texas Bombers and was coached by former Texas All-American Cat Osterman.
Gonzalez, who will have three years of eligibility left, announced her decision on social media late Thursday afternoon.
She has a chance to make an immediate impact after the Longhorns lose two pitchers (Mac Morgan and Sophia Simpson to graduation. Between her and ace Teagan Kavan coming back for her junior season, Texas is putting itself in a prime position to make a run back to the national championship.