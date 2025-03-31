No. 10 South Carolina Softball Overpowers No. 3 LSU in Doubleheader Sweep, Wins Series
The No. 10 South Carolina Gamecocks went on the road and swept a Sunday doubleheader to win their series at No. 3 LSU.
South Carolina took the first game 5-3 in eight innings and grabbed the series with a 4-1 win in the second. It was the Gamecocks' first series win in Baton Rouge since 1997.
“We just didn’t have it today, LSU head coach Beth Torina said. “We came out flat and didn’t have it at all at any point in this day.”
South Carolina starter Sam Gress earned the complete game victory in the first game of the doubleheader. She struck out a season-high of seven while scattering seven hits across eight innings.
The Gamecocks took advantage of uncharacteristic errors committed by the LSU defense. Lexi Winters brought home the game's first run in the top of the first inning when the throw by the Tiger third baseman sailed high, allowing Arianna Rodi to score from second.
LSU grabbed a 2-1 lead after scoring runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings.
In the seventh, Quincee Lilio and Karley Shelton's back-to-back doubles tied the game. Ella Chancey gave the Gamecocks a one-run lead with a single to right.
LSU tied it in the home half of the seventh, sending the game into extra innings, but it was all South Carolina from there.
In the second game of the day, South Carolina grabbed the early 1-0 lead again on four free passes.
The Gamecocks added runs in the second, fifth, and sixth innings to extend the lead to 4-1. The exclamation point came in the form of a solo home run off pinch-hitting freshman Mya Flindt. It was her first-career home run.
LSU freshman Jayden Heavener struck out 10 in the loss. She gave up five hits, five walks, and hit one batter with a pitch.
Jori Heard got the win for South Carolina, giving up just one run in six innings. Gress earned the save, pitching one inning of relief.