LSU Gains Freshman All-American Out of the Transfer Portal
LSU Softball has picked up a huge roster addition out of the transfer portal in former Louisville freshman All-American Char Lorenz.
Lorenz led the Cardinals in batting percentage (.368), slugging percentage (.667), and RBIs (53) while adding 32 runs on 57 hits and nine home runs.
She won multiple post season awards after her first season with Louisville. Lorenz was selected to the All-SEC second team as well as Freshman-All American from Softball America and D1 Softball.
Lorenz joins an LSU squad that finished 42-16 overall after getting upset by Southeastern Louisiana in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
The decision was confirmed on instagram late Wednesday afternoon.
She will have three years of eligibility remaining.
