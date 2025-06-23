Former Florida Softball Broadcaster Kyle Crooks Named New Voice of Nebraska Football
Nebraska Athletics has announced that Kyle Crooks will be the new voice of Nebraska Football, as he was officially hired Monday afternoon.
Crooks was the broadcast coordinator and play-by-play broadcaster for the University of Florida for the past eight years. Along with softball, he also did radio broadcasts for football, men's basketball, baseball, and soccer.
In his time calling Gators softball, Crooks got to be a part of multiple historic moments, including Women's College World Series appearances and SEC championships.
Crook's spoke on his excitement for the new role in a press release put out by Husker Athletics.
“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity! It’s a dream come true to broadcast the great moments ahead for the Cornhuskers,” Crooks said. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and meet Husker Nation. It will be an honor to work alongside a talented team in the Greg Sharpe Radio Booth. Greg is a legend in the broadcast industry and beyond, and I will work passionately to continue his elite standard of excellence both in the booth and in the community.”
Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen had high praise for Crooks.
“Kyle Crooks is a rising star in the broadcast world, and we are thrilled to have him join the Huskers Radio Network and our Nebraska family,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Kyle’s play-by-play abilities and voice speak for themselves, and I was equally impressed with his dedication to his craft and his energy.
“I would like to credit Playfly Sports for leading a successful search with many excellent candidates. Kyle will be a great lead voice on one of the nation’s best football broadcasts, and we are so fortunate to have him join our impressive group of play-by-play voices across all sports.”