Softball On SI

Former Clemson, LSU Softball Stars Involved in Historic AUSL Trade

Sarah Person

Former Clemson, LSU Softball Stars Involved in Historic AUSL trade
Former Clemson, LSU Softball Stars Involved in Historic AUSL trade / Meghan Murphy, AUSL

The AUSL made history when it launched its first season this summer. Starting a brand-new league comes with many firsts throughout the season, and on Sunday, the league made a huge move with its first trade.

Volts outfielder McKenzie Clark is headed to the Blaze and in exchange the Blaze pick up outfielder Ciara Briggs

Clark started in all ten games for the Volts this season and has added two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. She was a four-year standout at Clemson before starting her professional career.

Briggs has appeared in ten games for the Blaze while starting in five. The former LSU Tiger spent five seasons as player before serving as a graduate assistant in 2025.

The Volts currently sit at 4-7 overall and will be back in action Monday night at 7:30pm CT against the Talons in Norman, Oklahoma

The Blaze are 1-10 and will face the Bandits Monday night at 5:30pm CT in Wichita, KS.

More News: Bri Ellis, Arkansas Softball Make NCAA History Alongside Razorback Baseball

More News: Former UCLA Standouts Shine in Bandits Rout Over Talons

More News: Oklahoma's Sam Landry Officially signs with AUSL

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/Pro