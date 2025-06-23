Former Clemson, LSU Softball Stars Involved in Historic AUSL Trade
The AUSL made history when it launched its first season this summer. Starting a brand-new league comes with many firsts throughout the season, and on Sunday, the league made a huge move with its first trade.
Volts outfielder McKenzie Clark is headed to the Blaze and in exchange the Blaze pick up outfielder Ciara Briggs
Clark started in all ten games for the Volts this season and has added two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. She was a four-year standout at Clemson before starting her professional career.
Briggs has appeared in ten games for the Blaze while starting in five. The former LSU Tiger spent five seasons as player before serving as a graduate assistant in 2025.
The Volts currently sit at 4-7 overall and will be back in action Monday night at 7:30pm CT against the Talons in Norman, Oklahoma
The Blaze are 1-10 and will face the Bandits Monday night at 5:30pm CT in Wichita, KS.