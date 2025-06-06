UCLA Catcher Hits the Transfer Portal
UCLA softball will have yet another role to fill in the offseason, as freshman catcher Maggie Daniel has announced she will enter the transfer portal.
Daniel made 30 starts behind the plate for the Bruins. She had 204 putouts,14 assists, and a 1.000 fielding percentage. On the offensive side, Daniel held a.194 batting average in 61 at-bats with seven runs and 10 hits to go along with six RBIs and two home runs.
UCLA finished its season with a 55-13 overall record. losing to Tennessee 5-4 on a walkoff in the ninth inning.
Daniel is the third Bruin to enter the portal following Kaitlyn Terry and Addisen Fischer
She confirmed the decision on social media Friday afternoon expressing her grattitude for an incredible freshman season, but is looking for a new home.
Daniel will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.