UCLA Catcher Hits the Transfer Portal

Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins players celebrate catcher Alexis Ramirez (28) home run in the second inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
UCLA softball will have yet another role to fill in the offseason, as freshman catcher Maggie Daniel has announced she will enter the transfer portal.

Daniel made 30 starts behind the plate for the Bruins. She had 204 putouts,14 assists, and a 1.000 fielding percentage. On the offensive side, Daniel held a.194 batting average in 61 at-bats with seven runs and 10 hits to go along with six RBIs and two home runs.

UCLA finished its season with a 55-13 overall record. losing to Tennessee 5-4 on a walkoff in the ninth inning.

Daniel is the third Bruin to enter the portal following Kaitlyn Terry and Addisen Fischer

She confirmed the decision on social media Friday afternoon expressing her grattitude for an incredible freshman season, but is looking for a new home.

Daniel will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

