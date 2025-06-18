Former OU Outfielder Hannah Coor Speaks Out on Her Decision to Transfer to Nebraska
It came as a shock when former OU outfielder Hannah Coor announced she was entering the transfer portal. Since then, she has made her decision to play for Nebraska and has spoken out about the reason behind this move.
Coor spoke to Jessica Coody on the Husker Radio Network Wednesday afternoon.
"Instantly, I fell in love with Coach Revelle, and when I went out there on my visit, I got to reconnect with my best friend, Jordy Bahl, " Coor said.
Bahl, who was also previously at Oklahoma, was roommates with Coor for two years as the pair led Oklahoma to national championship titles in each of their seasons together.
Coor is even going to be a bridesmaid in Bahl's wedding.
"We're very similar and enjoy doing the same things," Coor said. "Weather it's waking up super early to go fishing... we've been friends since senior year of high school."
Nebraska is coming off an outstanding 2025 season where they finished at 43-15 overall and were just one win away from the Women's College World Series.
Bahl took to social media to share her excitement after it was announced that Coor was coming to Nebraska.
Coor and Bahl will look to lead the Huskers to their first WCWS appearance in 2023 in their final year of college softball.