Former Iowa Softball Two-Way Star Transfers to Nevada

Sarah Person

Former Iowa Softball Two-Way Star Transfers to Nevada
Former Iowa Softball Two-Way Star Transfers to Nevada / Iowa Athletics

Nevada picked up an addition to their pitching staff as former Iowa pitcher Talia Tretton will come back home to play for the Wolf Pack.

The Gardnerville, Nevada, native spent one season at the University of Iowa. She appeared in 28 games as a freshman and held a 3.32 ERA and was second on the team behind Jalen Adams.

Tretton pitched in 122 innings and allowed 77 runs on 121 hits, with opponents batting .261 against her. When she wasn't pitching, she was out in the field making plays. Tretton was second on the team in putouts with 145 and had a .1000 fielding percentage.

The decision was announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The Wolfpack are coming off a great season where they finished 41-14 overall, winning the Mountain West regular-season title for the first time since 2009.

Tretton will have three years of eligibility remaining.

