Alabama Softball Lands Former Big Ten First-Team Standout

May 7, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Alabama teammates meet on the mound during a game against South Carolina at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Alabama softball has picked up an addition to its infield out of the transfer portal in former Iowa standout Jena Young.

Young led the Hawkeyes in multiple statistical categories, including batting average (.359), runs (43), and hits (56). She was second in RBI (27), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.545).

She started in every game over her two seasons in Iowa City. In 2024, Young led all Big Ten freshmen in batting average, hitting .343. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Iowa in 2022-23 and holds her high school's single-season record for runs scored, home runs, and RBIs.

Young announced the decision on instagram early Wednesday afternoon.

Alabama is coming off another great season where they finished 40-23 overall where they advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals before falling to Oklahoma.

Young comes in looking to make an immediate impact in the Crimson Tide infield, where they lost two seniors (Kali Heivilin and Brooke Ellestad) to graduation.

She will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

