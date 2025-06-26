Softball On SI

Oregon Softball Picks Up Former Texas A&M Starter Out of the Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

Oregon's Dezianna Patmon (28) celebrates a home run in the second inning of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June, 1, 2025. Oklahoma won 4-1.
Oregon's Dezianna Patmon (28) celebrates a home run in the second inning of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June, 1, 2025. Oklahoma won 4-1. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Softball snagged its third commitment ahead of the 2026 season in former Texas A&M standout, Amari Harper.

Harper was a three-year starter for the Aggies. This past season, she hit .421with 52 runs on 53 hits in 126 at-bats while adding 11 doubles, eight home runs, and 51 RBIs.

She was a All-SEC Second team selection leading Texas A&M to a 48-11 overall record and an SEC co-tournament championship finish earning the No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Aggies would go on to lost in an upset to Liberty failing to reach Super Regionals.

Harper joins a loaded transfer class in Addison Amaral (Notre Dame) and Elon Butler (Cal) as the three additions to the Ducks. Oregon is coming off an incredible season where they went 54-10 and advanced to the Women's College World Series.

The decision was conformed on social media Thursday Afternoon.

She will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

