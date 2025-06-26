Oregon Softball Picks Up Former Texas A&M Starter Out of the Transfer Portal
Oregon Softball snagged its third commitment ahead of the 2026 season in former Texas A&M standout, Amari Harper.
Harper was a three-year starter for the Aggies. This past season, she hit .421with 52 runs on 53 hits in 126 at-bats while adding 11 doubles, eight home runs, and 51 RBIs.
She was a All-SEC Second team selection leading Texas A&M to a 48-11 overall record and an SEC co-tournament championship finish earning the No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Aggies would go on to lost in an upset to Liberty failing to reach Super Regionals.
Harper joins a loaded transfer class in Addison Amaral (Notre Dame) and Elon Butler (Cal) as the three additions to the Ducks. Oregon is coming off an incredible season where they went 54-10 and advanced to the Women's College World Series.
The decision was conformed on social media Thursday Afternoon.
She will have one year of eligibility remaining.