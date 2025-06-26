Houston Softball Welcomes Jordan Gontram As New Assistant Coach
After announcing Jeff Cottril as an assistant coach on Wednesday, Houston Softball has added another addition to the coaching staff in Jordan Gontram.
Gontram was a part of head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker's staff at George Washington and will now join her at Houston. In her two seasons with the Revolutionaries, she coached 12 All-Atlantic 10 players and two NFCA All-Region selections.
In 2025, the team posted a .975 fielding percentage which ranked No. 15 in the country and held a 2.72 ERA.
In her first year, she had GW leading the Atlantic 10 in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and fewest strikeouts.
Before that, Gontram coached for one season at William Patterson University. The team nearly double their win total from the previous year and earned four All-NJAC awards and an NFCA All-Region honor.
Prior to coaching, Gontram played for six years at UNC Greensboro. Over her career, she hit .242 with 53 home runs and 150 runs batted in. In 2022, she hit a program record 19 home runs and added 51 RBIs. Both of those numbers led the conference and she was sleced to the All-SoCon second team.
She spoke on her excitment to join the Houston staff and reunite with Schoonmaker.
"I want to thank Chrissy for the opportunity to join her staff at Houston," Gontram said in a press release. "I am extremely grateful for our time spent together at George Washington and look forward to building something special here. Her vision for the program is something that I believe in wholeheartedly, and I'm excited to help bring that vision to life."
