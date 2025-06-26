Mary Nutter Softball Tournament Releases 2026 Participants
The prestigious Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic has announced the participating teams for the 2026 tournament.
It is a star studded lineup for the annual tournament in Cathedral City, California. The field features five teams that made it to the Women's College World Series this past season including Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oregon, Texas, and UCLA.
Other teams that could make some noise are Nebraska and South Carolina both of which were one win away from Oklahoma City.
The matchups have yet to be announced, but there a few few potential ones to keep an eye on.
There could be a rematch of the WCWS semifinals with OU and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders knocked out the Sooners, denying them their fifth consecutive championship title. Oklahoma could also face Nebraska, which would feature Jordy Bahl and Hannah Coor taking on their former team.
Here is a full list of teams competing in the tournament.
Auburn
Bethune Cookman
BYU
Cal Baptist
Cal – Berkeley
CSU Fullerton
Duke
Long Beach State
Loyola Marymount
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada Reno
Northwestern
Oklahoma
Oregon
Oregon State
Rutgers
San Diego State
Saint Marys
Seattle University
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
UCLA
Utah
Washington