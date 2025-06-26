Ohio State Softball Picks Up In-Conference Commit
One of Ohio State's Big Ten opponents will now play for the Buckeyes as former UCLA catcher/utility Maggie Daniel announced her commitment.
In her lone season with the Bruins, Daniel appeared in 35 games. She hit .164 in her 61 at bats and totaled seven runs on ten hits while adding two home runs and six RBIs.
During High School she became Spain Park's career home run leader with 45. Her senior season, she held a .443 hitting percentage, .613 on-base percentage, and had 37 RBIs, 47 runs scored, 14 doubles, and 14 home runs.
Daniel joins an Ohio State squad that had one of its best seasons to date after finishing 41-14-1 overall, which was the most wins in program history since 2009. They advanced all the way to the Knoxville Regional Final before losing to Ohio State.
The Buckeyes also set a Big Ten and program record with 147 home runs on the season.
Daniel announced her commitment on social media Wednesday morning.
She will have three years of eligibility remaining.