NC State Softball Lands Commitment From Juco Outfielder
NC State softball has picked up its third commitment ahead of the 2026 season with the signing of Sarah Johnson, who previously played at Gaston College.
Last Year, Johnson started in all 68 games and batted .500 with 104 runs scored on 103 hits, while adding 23 doubles, seven triples, ten home runs, and 98 runs batted in.
She also had a .579 on-base percentage and an .825 slugging percentage.
Aside from her impressive offensive numbers, Johnson also can get it done defensively. She had 75 put outs and a .907 fielding percentage and even made Sports Center for one of her efforts.
Johnson is one of three players that the Wolf Pack have signed this offseason. Maia Townsend (LSU) and Katie Becker (South Carolina) are the others.
She announced her commitment on social media early Thursday morning.
Johnson will have two years of eligibility remaining.