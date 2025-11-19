Meet the 23 Players Invited to USA Softball’s November Training Camp

Just three months after the USA Women’s National Softball Team (WNT) won gold against Chinese Taipei at the World Games 2025 Women’s Softball competition, the Eagles are back together, with their eyes set on the next victory.

Taking place until Thursday, Team USA will undergo a training camp in Oklahoma City at Devon Park to prepare for the USA Down Under Series, set for Dec.31, 2025, to Jan. 3, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia.

While head coach Patty Gasso and her staff have already revealed the players who will play in Australia, athletes from both the USA WNT Pool and the USA WNT Down Under Series roster are invited to attend the camp and participate in a series of drills and scrimmage games.

Featured at camp is a mix of team veterans and incredible standouts from the current NCAA landscape. 17 stars return, six of which were part of the World Games gold medal roster. Four athletes return who participated in the 2025 All-Star Showcase at Devon Park, while four newcomers make their debut.

This training camp showcases representation from six athletic conferences: SEC (16 athletes), Big Ten (5), AAC (1), ACC (1), Big 12 (1), and Sun Belt (1). Oklahoma leads with six athletes, followed by Texas and UCLA with three each, and Florida and Kentucky with two. Alabama, Duke, Marshall, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wichita State are also represented with one athlete each.

USA WNT Training Camp Attendees

C Reese Atwood (Texas)

RHP Jordy Bahl (Nebraska)

3B/UTL Alyssa Brito (Oklahoma)

RHP Ally Carda (UCLA)

SS Erin Coffel (Kentucky)

CF Jayda Coleman (Oklahoma)

C Jocelyn Erikson (Florida)

SS/2B Hannah Flippen (Utah)

RHP Montana Fouts (Alabama)

SS Gabbie Garcia (Oklahoma)

SS/3B Aleena Garcia (UCLA)

C Kinzie Hansen (Oklahoma)

2B/OF Janae Jefferson (Texas)

2B/SS Tiare Jennings (Oklahoma)

RHP Teagan Kavan (Texas)

3B/1B Baylee Klingler (Washington)

UTL Aubrey Leach (Tennessee)

LF Amanda Lorenz (Florida)

SS/2B Sydney McKinney (Wichita State)

C/1B Sharlize Palacios (UCLA)

LHP Keilani Ricketts (Oklahoma)

OF Sierra Sacco (Mississippi State)

OF Morgan Zerkle (Marshall)

The Eagles began action with a Food Drive Scrimmage, collecting non-perishable food items for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, while showcasing their skills free to the public.

The USA Down Under Series will feature a slate of exhibition games, held at Redlands Softball Park in Orminston, Queensland, and mark Team USA’s first time in Australia since they took the gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. The matchups between the two teams aim to promote the sport as both nations advocate for softball to be included in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

“I am extremely excited to bring a strong group of young athletes, along with some experienced veterans, to Australia,” Gasso said in a press release. “This opportunity will allow them to showcase their talents and promote the sport of softball in front of fans and officials in Australia. With Australia hosting the Olympics in 2032, it’s crucial to put on a great show for the audience,” she added. “We need to ensure that softball remains an important part of the 2032 Olympics!”

Gasso will bring assistant coaches John Bargfeldt, Trisha Ford, and Lincoln Martin with her to Australia.

